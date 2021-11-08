Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

SNMSF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

