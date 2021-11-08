Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.