Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Cormark

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.64.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$48.49. 64,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.11. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.