Sport and Leisure Reaches Market Cap of $162.17 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $162.17 million and $1.25 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00096328 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

SNL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

