SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.94.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $74.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,007,000 after acquiring an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,021,000 after acquiring an additional 176,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

