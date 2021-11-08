Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.29. Sprinklr shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 192 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

