Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 104.0% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,099,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,943,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Square by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $237.38 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.11 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 208.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

