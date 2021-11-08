Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

