Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 21,354 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

