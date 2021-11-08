Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,574,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $29,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $169.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

