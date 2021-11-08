Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

