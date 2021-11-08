Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 26,820 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,191,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 599,734 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $44.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.