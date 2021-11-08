Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 48,595 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,595 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.63.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $348.83 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $360.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

