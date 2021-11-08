SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

