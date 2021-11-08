Stable Road Acquisition (MNTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MNTS opened at $11.17 on Monday. Stable Road Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Stable Road Acquisition worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

