Stacks Hits 1-Day Volume of $410.38 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $410.38 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00003438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00080617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00146966 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00078218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,585,023 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

