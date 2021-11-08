Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $530.59

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $530.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00097440 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001018 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

