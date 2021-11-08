Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.17. 403,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,043. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

