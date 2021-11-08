State Street Corp Increases Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.83% of SkyWest worth $83,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

