Stem (STEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Stem has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

NYSE STEM opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27. Stem has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stem stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Stem at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

