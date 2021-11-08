Step Hero One Day Trading Volume Tops $558,158.00 (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $558,158.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00228798 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00097046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

