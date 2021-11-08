Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.29

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 14177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

STL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

