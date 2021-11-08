Sterling Check (STER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STER stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STER shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

