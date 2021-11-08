Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.78 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

