Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $265.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.29.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $260.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

