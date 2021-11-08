Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,077 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -350.06 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

