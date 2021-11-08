Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of COMPASS Pathways Put Options (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 54,287 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,173% compared to the typical volume of 4,265 put options.

NASDAQ CMPS traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.06. 1,222,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.87. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

