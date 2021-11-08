StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SVAUF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

SVAUF stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

