Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Stratasys stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Stratasys has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 214.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 217,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 48.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,269,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

