Stryve Foods (SNAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Stryve Foods to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.