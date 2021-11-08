Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 600 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.55. The company had a trading volume of 377,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,092. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

