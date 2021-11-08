Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.21.

TSE:SLF opened at C$70.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$54.71 and a twelve month high of C$71.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

