Sun (New) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140.42 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $189.55 million and $140.42 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00080871 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

