Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,323 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.19 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

