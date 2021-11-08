Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells $2,280,448.35 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

