Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 9,800 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. 194,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,171. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 4.48.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

