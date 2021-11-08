Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 114.7% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 66,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

PMO stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

