Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 191.3% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 194,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,985,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $36.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.