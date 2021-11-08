Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 8.20% of Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

