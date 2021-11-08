SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,619,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 170.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $755.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $654.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.63. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $312.34 and a 1-year high of $762.95. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.85.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

