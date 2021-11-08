SVB Leerink Boosts AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $35.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AHCO. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after acquiring an additional 307,462 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 281,037 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.