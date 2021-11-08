SVB Leerink Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $140.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.22.
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.
In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
