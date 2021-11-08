SVB Leerink Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $140.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.22.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.