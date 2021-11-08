S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of S&W Seed worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in S&W Seed by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SANW. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

