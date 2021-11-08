Swerve Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $3.45 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00051884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00230308 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00096777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,804,570 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,554 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

