Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 67.3% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $32.58 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00078059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,330,764 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

