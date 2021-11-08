Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $408,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $318,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.