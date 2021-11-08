Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Announces Earnings Results

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

