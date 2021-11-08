Sysco (SYY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

