Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,854 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $130.65 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

