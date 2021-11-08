Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $12.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several analysts have commented on SKT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,060. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. 27,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,601. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.