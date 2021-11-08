Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Targa Resources worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

